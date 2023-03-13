US Marshals offer reward leading to arrest of Alliance fugitive wanted by ATF since 2021

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force is looking for information leading to the arrest of an Alliance fugitive wanted by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) since August of 2021.

U.S. Marshals said Lenmuel Brown, 27, is wanted for charges of Racketeering Conspiracy, Distribution of Controlled Substance, and Conspiracy with Intent to Distribute Cocaine, Cocaine Base, and Fentanyl.

Officials said he is one of the last remaining fugitives of 12 people indicted by a federal grand jury.

Police said Brown is approximately 6 feet tall and weighs 210 pounds. Officials said his last known address is near the 500 block of South Seneca Avenue in Alliance.

Officials said Brown is considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information on Brown’s whereabouts has been asked to call the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force at 1-866-4WANTED . A reward may be offered for information.

This is a developing story.

