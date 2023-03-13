2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
The Next 400
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
MM Brackets

US Marshals offer reward leading to arrest of Alliance fugitive wanted by ATF since 2021

Officials said he is one of the last remaining fugitives of 12 people indicted by a federal...
Officials said he is one of the last remaining fugitives of 12 people indicted by a federal grand jury.(Source: U.S. Marshals)
By Alec Sapolin
Published: Mar. 13, 2023 at 11:36 AM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force is looking for information leading to the arrest of an Alliance fugitive wanted by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) since August of 2021.

U.S. Marshals said Lenmuel Brown, 27, is wanted for charges of Racketeering Conspiracy, Distribution of Controlled Substance, and Conspiracy with Intent to Distribute Cocaine, Cocaine Base, and Fentanyl.

Officials said he is one of the last remaining fugitives of 12 people indicted by a federal grand jury.

RELATED: ATF offers reward for Alliance fugitive on the run for more than a year

Police said Brown is approximately 6 feet tall and weighs 210 pounds. Officials said his last known address is near the 500 block of South Seneca Avenue in Alliance.

Officials said Brown is considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information on Brown’s whereabouts has been asked to call the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force at 1-866-4WANTED . A reward may be offered for information.

This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One study suggests PFAS contamination in freshwater fish in the U.S.
Environmental group warns 1 serving of freshwater fish can be like drinking a month’s worth of water with “forever chemicals”
A Northeast Ohio tea room on Wednesday announced children under six years old will no longer be...
Children under 6 years old no longer permitted at Northeast Ohio tea room
37-year-old Kellie Brown has a long road of recovery ahead of her. Her parents tell 19 News she...
Cleveland police search for hit-and-run driver who mowed down hairdresser outside of a bar
FILE - Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine poses for a picture during a news conference on June 2, 2022, in...
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine suffered injury while in East Palestine
Wallet stolen from Planet Fitness turns to Saks Fifth Avenue shopping spree, South Euclid...
Wallet stolen from Planet Fitness turns to Saks Fifth Avenue shopping spree, South Euclid Police say

Latest News

Sentencing for man convicted of pointing gun at Cleveland police officer
‘Beloved first grader’ dies in Cleveland shooting
Canton murder suspect's vehicle
Man murdered while sitting in his car, Canton police say
Akron Police
Akron head-on crash kills 1 driver, hospitalizes the other