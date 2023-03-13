2 Strong 4 Bullies
US Senator JD Vance visits East Palestine following toxic train derailment

By Alec Sapolin
Published: Mar. 13, 2023 at 4:06 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBIANA COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - United States Senator J.D. Vance (R-OH) is set to make an appearance in East Palestine on Monday to meet with residents and local leaders following last month’s toxic train derailment.

The meeting comes following the 50-car derailment on Feb 3. Five of the cars were full of vinyl chloride, a toxic chemical that can cause cancer in humans.

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine said, as of March 10, 24 tons of contaminated soil still needs to be removed from the derailment site.

The U.S. Senate, including both Vance and Senator Sherrod Brown (D-OH), last week also held a hearing on Norfolk Southern, who owned the train that derailed.

“The response to this crisis has been far too partisan. Today is an opportunity to change that. Senator Vance and I are both listening to the same Ohioans in this community – people who feel like they have no way to stand up to a company like Norfolk Southern, and are worried about what will happen when the cameras pack up and leave,” said Brown at the hearing. “If Norfolk Southern had paid a little more attention to safety and a little less attention to its profits – had cared a little more about the Ohioans along its tracks, and a little less about its executives and shareholders – these accidents would not have been as bad, or might not have happened at all.”

JD Vance was also in East Palestine during former President Donald Trump’s visit to the area.

