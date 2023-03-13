Warning issued in East Palestine after reports of people impersonating CDC, Norfolk Southern staff

EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (WOIO) - The office of Ohio Governor Mike DeWine said a warning was issued Monday in East Palestine following reports of people impersonating officials.

According to a news release, there are people going door-to-door pretending to be personnel from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and Norfolk Southern.

The governor’s office said neither organization has staff on the ground conducting door-to-door visits.

Here are several tips provided by the governor’s office to keep in mind:

Verify their identity: Ask for identification and verify it before engaging with anyone who comes to your home unannounced.

Don’t share personal information: Never give out personal information such as your Social Security number or financial information.

Report suspicious activity: If you suspect someone is impersonating a CDC or Norfolk Southern employee, report it to your local authorities immediately.

Spread the word: Share the warning with your friends, family, and neighbors so they can be aware of the potential threat and take the necessary precautions.

