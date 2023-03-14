13-year-old Stark County girl reported missing

OSNABURG TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - The Stark County Sheriff’s Office asked the community on March 14 to help find missing 13-year-old Alexia Wells.

Wells was described by the sheriff’s office as 5′2″ tall, 115 pounds, with brown hair, and brown eyes.

She was last seen in the 8700 block of Dawn Haven Avenue SE in Osnaburg Township wearing a black and white hoodie with black leggings, according to the sheriff’s office.

The sheriff’s office said it is believed that she left the home on foot in an unknown direction.

Call the Stark County Sheriff’s Office at 330-430-3800 if you see her or know where she may be.

Alexia Wells (Stark County Sheriff's Office)

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.