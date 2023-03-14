2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
The Next 400
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
MM Brackets

13-year-old Stark County girl reported missing

Alexia Wells
Alexia Wells(Stark County Sheriff's Office)
By Rachel Vadaj
Published: Mar. 14, 2023 at 10:40 AM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OSNABURG TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - The Stark County Sheriff’s Office asked the community on March 14 to help find missing 13-year-old Alexia Wells.

Wells was described by the sheriff’s office as 5′2″ tall, 115 pounds, with brown hair, and brown eyes.

She was last seen in the 8700 block of Dawn Haven Avenue SE in Osnaburg Township wearing a black and white hoodie with black leggings, according to the sheriff’s office.

The sheriff’s office said it is believed that she left the home on foot in an unknown direction.

Call the Stark County Sheriff’s Office at 330-430-3800 if you see her or know where she may be.

Alexia Wells
Alexia Wells(Stark County Sheriff's Office)

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One study suggests PFAS contamination in freshwater fish in the U.S.
Study: 1 serving of freshwater fish equals a month of drinking water with ‘forever chemicals’
A Northeast Ohio tea room on Wednesday announced children under six years old will no longer be...
Children under 6 years old no longer permitted at Northeast Ohio tea room
37-year-old Kellie Brown has a long road of recovery ahead of her. Her parents tell 19 News she...
Cleveland police search for hit-and-run driver who mowed down hairdresser outside of a bar
FILE - Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine poses for a picture during a news conference on June 2, 2022, in...
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine suffered injury while in East Palestine
Wallet stolen from Planet Fitness turns to Saks Fifth Avenue shopping spree, South Euclid...
Wallet stolen from Planet Fitness turns to Saks Fifth Avenue shopping spree, South Euclid Police say

Latest News

Ohio Attorney General lays out what’s next for Norfolk-Southern and East Palestine
David Harden in court on 3/14/2023
$750K bond set for man accused of murdering 13-year-old Bedford boy
EPA hosts Community Resource Open House for East Palestine residents
A Cleveland City Council member sponsored a railroad safety resolution ahead of a special...
Cleveland City Council member sponsors railroad safety resolution