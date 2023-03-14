19 First Alert Day: Lake effect snow in the area today causing hazardous travel

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Low pressure rolled through last night generating a round of heavy snow. A cold air mass in place and we will have lake effect snow in the area. Slick roads the story today. It’s been a while since we had to drive in weather like this. Northwest winds will gust over 31 mph at times. Bands of lake effect snow in the forecast through the day. You get locally over 4 inches of snow where snow bands persist. The best chance of this in the higher terrain south and east of Cleveland. The high today only around 30 degrees. Be prepared for changeable weather today as these snow bands could be intense. The lake effect snow will gradually diminish from west to east later today and this evening. Temperatures tonight could fall well in the 20s where you have a snowpack.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.