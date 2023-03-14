$750K bond set for man accused of murdering 13-year-old Bedford boy

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 24-year-old man accused of shooting two teenagers, killing one of them, pleaded not guilty at his arraignment in Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas Tuesday morning.

David Harden in court on 3/14/2023 ((Source: WOIO))

David Harden, of Bedford, was indicted on the charges of aggravated murder, attempted murder, felonious assault and having weapons under disability for the Jan. 29 shooting.

Bedford police said Harden shot both juvenile victims just before 7 p.m. in the area of Corkhill Road and Lee Road S.

The were transported to MetroHealth Medical Center.

Hysheen Thomas, 13, died from his injuries. A 15-year-old boy survived. His name is not being released.

Harden was arrested by the U.S. Marshals Southeast Regional Fugitive Task Force in Martinez, Georgia on Feb. 9.

He is now being held on a $750,000 bond at the Cuyahoga County Justice Center and is scheduled to return to court on March 21.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.