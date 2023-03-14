2 Strong 4 Bullies
Body found behind Cleveland Heights building

(Source: Cleveland Heights Police)
By Julia Bingel
Published: Mar. 14, 2023 at 2:28 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - Police are investigating after the body of a man was found behind a building in the 2400 block of Lee Blvd. Tuesday morning.

Cleveland Heights police said officers responded to the Rockefeller Point Building around 10:20 a.m.

Officers said there is no visible trauma to the body.

The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner will now determine a cause of death and the man’s identity.

