Body found behind Cleveland Heights building
Published: Mar. 14, 2023 at 2:28 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - Police are investigating after the body of a man was found behind a building in the 2400 block of Lee Blvd. Tuesday morning.
Cleveland Heights police said officers responded to the Rockefeller Point Building around 10:20 a.m.
Officers said there is no visible trauma to the body.
The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner will now determine a cause of death and the man’s identity.
