Body found behind Cleveland Heights building

CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - Police are investigating after the body of a man was found behind a building in the 2400 block of Lee Blvd. Tuesday morning.

Cleveland Heights police said officers responded to the Rockefeller Point Building around 10:20 a.m.

Officers said there is no visible trauma to the body.

The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner will now determine a cause of death and the man’s identity.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.