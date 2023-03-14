2 Strong 4 Bullies
City of Cuyahoga Falls to discuss allowing residents to have chickens
By Maddi Hebebrand
Published: Mar. 14, 2023 at 5:39 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cuyahoga Falls Planning Commission is set to discuss a proposed text amendment to allow single-family residential districts (R-2, R-3, and R-4) to have chickens.

Chickens are currently permitted in NP-1 National Park and R-R Rural Residential Districts and as a limited use in R-1 Large Lot Residential Districts.

The proposed amendment was requested by two members of City Council and was initially discussed and tabled in September.

Residents can give feedback on the proposed amendment at the meeting.

The meeting is scheduled for March 21 at 6 p.m.

