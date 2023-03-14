City of Cuyahoga Falls to discuss allowing residents to have chickens

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cuyahoga Falls Planning Commission is set to discuss a proposed text amendment to allow single-family residential districts (R-2, R-3, and R-4) to have chickens.

Chickens are currently permitted in NP-1 National Park and R-R Rural Residential Districts and as a limited use in R-1 Large Lot Residential Districts.

The proposed amendment was requested by two members of City Council and was initially discussed and tabled in September.

Residents can give feedback on the proposed amendment at the meeting.

The meeting is scheduled for March 21 at 6 p.m.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.