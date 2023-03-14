Cleveland City Council member sponsors railroad safety resolution

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A Cleveland City Council member sponsored a railroad safety resolution ahead of a special meeting on March 21 regarding rail safety and emergency preparedness, according to a press release.

Councilmember Jenny Spencer sponsored a resolution urging Congress and the Ohio General Assembly to enact legislation to protect Cleveland residents from the dangers of potential train derailments on the tracks that run through the city, the release says.

Cleveland 19 has covered three recent train accidents involving Norfolk-Southern trains that happened in Ohio.

Officials say the resolution notes that council passed a resolution in June 2020 condemning Norfolk-Southern for rerouting daily trains carrying crude oil and ethanol through Cleveland without public notice.

Council urged Norfolk-Southern to cease the rerouting into Cleveland and move al hazardous materials not originating or terminating in Cleveland to less populous routes.

Officials say the resolution urges Congress to pass The Railway Safety Act of 2023.

