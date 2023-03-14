2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
The Next 400
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
MM Brackets

Cleveland City Council member sponsors railroad safety resolution

A Cleveland City Council member sponsored a railroad safety resolution ahead of a special...
A Cleveland City Council member sponsored a railroad safety resolution ahead of a special meeting on March 21 regarding rail safety and emergency preparedness, according to a press release.(Vic Gideon)
By Megan McSweeney
Published: Mar. 14, 2023 at 7:59 AM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A Cleveland City Council member sponsored a railroad safety resolution ahead of a special meeting on March 21 regarding rail safety and emergency preparedness, according to a press release.

Councilmember Jenny Spencer sponsored a resolution urging Congress and the Ohio General Assembly to enact legislation to protect Cleveland residents from the dangers of potential train derailments on the tracks that run through the city, the release says.

Cleveland 19 has covered three recent train accidents involving Norfolk-Southern trains that happened in Ohio.

Officials say the resolution notes that council passed a resolution in June 2020 condemning Norfolk-Southern for rerouting daily trains carrying crude oil and ethanol through Cleveland without public notice.

Council urged Norfolk-Southern to cease the rerouting into Cleveland and move al hazardous materials not originating or terminating in Cleveland to less populous routes.

Officials say the resolution urges Congress to pass The Railway Safety Act of 2023.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One study suggests PFAS contamination in freshwater fish in the U.S.
Environmental group warns 1 serving of freshwater fish can be like drinking a month’s worth of water with “forever chemicals”
A Northeast Ohio tea room on Wednesday announced children under six years old will no longer be...
Children under 6 years old no longer permitted at Northeast Ohio tea room
37-year-old Kellie Brown has a long road of recovery ahead of her. Her parents tell 19 News she...
Cleveland police search for hit-and-run driver who mowed down hairdresser outside of a bar
FILE - Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine poses for a picture during a news conference on June 2, 2022, in...
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine suffered injury while in East Palestine
Wallet stolen from Planet Fitness turns to Saks Fifth Avenue shopping spree, South Euclid...
Wallet stolen from Planet Fitness turns to Saks Fifth Avenue shopping spree, South Euclid Police say

Latest News

EPA hosts Community Resource Open House for East Palestine residents
Desmon Ramsey (Source: Cuyahoga County Sheriff)
Cleveland man pleads guilty in murder-for-hire plot against son
A fire in a Euclid Avenue strip mall broke out early Tuesday morning
Cleveland firefighters battling strip mall fire on Euclid Avenue
Ethan Khorana announces a new campaign to put police reform on the ballot in Shaker Heights
Shaker Heights chief responds to grassroots initiative to put police reform on the ballot