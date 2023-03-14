Cleveland firefighters battling strip mall fire on Euclid Avenue

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A fire broke out in a strip of stores early Tuesday morning in Cleveland.

The fire started around 5 a.m. Tuesday morning in the 178 block of Euclid Avenue.

Cleveland EMS said there were no transports made.

it is unclear what store caught fire.

The origins of the fire are still under investigation.

This is a developing story. return to Cleveland 19 for updates.

