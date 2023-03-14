Cleveland man pleads guilty in murder-for-hire plot against son

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A Cleveland dad pleaded guilty to trying to hire someone to kill his son.

Desmen Ramsey, 58, was convicted of aggravated assault.

Westlake police arrested Ramsey on Oct. 14, 2022.

Desmon Ramsey ((Source: Cuyahoga County Sheriff))

Westlake Police Cpt. Gerald Vogel said an employee of a Canterbury Road business called police around 10:45 p.m. on Oct. 13, 2022 to report “suspicious” voicemails.

The employee told police a man talked about putting a “$5,000 hit” on someone, leading police to believe this was a murder-for-hire plot, said Cpt. Vogel.

Police said Ramsey had dialed an incorrect number while leaving the incriminating message.

According to police, Ramsey admitted he had gotten into an argument with his son recently and made the call after drinking.

Ramsey’s son declined any protection as a result of the threats, added Cpt. Vogel.

Ramsey will be sentenced by Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas Judge David Matia on March 23.

