Cleveland mother of 6 gifted new home in city’s Buckeye-Woodhill neighborhood

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A Cleveland mother of six is now the owner of a new house on Grandview Avenue, provided through Greater Cleveland’s Habitat for Humanity program.

Sierra Gaughan could hardly keep back her tears at the sight of everyone’s kindness in what will soon become her new home. “I love y’all,” she said.

The project was a collaboration between the Habitat and the Construction Employers Association costing over $250,000.

“We’ve slept in cars, we’ve gotten put out, everything—so I just want to appreciate it,” she said during Tuesday’s Home Dedication Ceremony.

Jerry Smith, the director of construction for the Great Cleveland Habitat, said Gaughan’s happiness is what motivates them.

“One more family that has a decent place to live,” he said.

Other city leaders, such as council president Blaine Griffin and Director of Community Development Alyssa Hernandez were present. Hernandez explained this home-ownership is also the recognition of equity in the city.

“This is where birthdays will be celebrated, this is where holidays will happen,” she said. “This is the beginning of generational wealth for [Gaughan] and [her] family.”

Gaughan and her family also received several house-warming gifts, including children’s books and a new washer and dryer.

“I always was at the laundry mat,” she said, “and a dishwasher—no, I’ve never been able to experience that.”

Gaughan will officially move into her new house within the next 30 days as she finalizes the necessary documentation. In the meantime, she’s sharing a message of hope and perseverance to everyone in Cleveland.

“No matter what we go through in life, you can always achieve what you [set out to] accomplish,” she said.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.