CMSD confirms Franklin D. Roosevelt Academy on lockdown for alleged social media threat

By Rachel Vadaj
Published: Mar. 14, 2023 at 11:12 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Metropolitan School District confirmed Franklin D. Roosevelt Academy was placed under lockdown at 10 a.m. on March 14.

There was an alleged threat on social media that may have referenced the school, according to CMSD.

CMSD said FDR Academy Principal Sherie Turner placed the school on lockdown as a precaution while police trace the contents and origin of the social media post referring the school.

The school district also stated it routinely places schools on lockdown when there is police activity in the area.

Franklin D. Roosevelt Academy at 800 Linn Dr. teaches preschool through eighth grade students.

This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.

