Crash shuts down SR-2 westbound from Perry to Painesville(WOIO)
By Rachel Vadaj
Published: Mar. 14, 2023 at 1:42 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
PAINESVILLE, Ohio (WOIO) - The Lake County Sheriff’s Office confirmed SR-2 westbound was shut down due to a rollover crash in Perry and Painesville.

The two-car crash happened just before 1:30 p.m. on March 14.

The westbound lanes of SR-2 were closed from the North Ridge Road split to SR-535.

SR-2 reopened an hour later at 2:25 p.m.

The Lake County Sheriff’s Office confirmed those involved suffered minor injuries.

This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.

