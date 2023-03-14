Crash shuts down SR-2 westbound from Perry to Painesville

PAINESVILLE, Ohio (WOIO) - The Lake County Sheriff’s Office confirmed SR-2 westbound was shut down due to a rollover crash in Perry and Painesville.

The two-car crash happened just before 1:30 p.m. on March 14.

The westbound lanes of SR-2 were closed from the North Ridge Road split to SR-535.

SR-2 reopened an hour later at 2:25 p.m.

The Lake County Sheriff’s Office confirmed those involved suffered minor injuries.

This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.

