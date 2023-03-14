2 Strong 4 Bullies
Elyria man dies in shed fire(CBS46 News)
By Maddi Hebebrand
Published: Mar. 14, 2023 at 5:19 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
ELYRIA, Ohio (WOIO) - An Elyria man was found dead after suffering burns in a shed fire Tuesday morning.

Accord to the Elyria Fire Department, they responded to the 200 block of Kansas Avenue around 11:50 a.m. for reports of a shed fire.

When they arrived, crews faced a fully involved shed near the back of the property that extended to the back of the house and the fence.

While attacking the fire, crews found the man near the front of the shed.

He was pronounced dead on scene.

Elyria police were called and the cause of the fire in under investigation.

The shed was completely destroyed, and the house sustained moderate damage.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

