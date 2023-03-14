2 Strong 4 Bullies
EPA hosts Community Resource Open House for East Palestine residents

(MGN)
By Julia Bingel
Published: Mar. 14, 2023 at 8:27 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
COLUMBIANA COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has scheduled a Community Resource Open House on March 16 from 6-8 p.m. at the East Palestine High School gym for the residents of East Palestine.

According to EPA officials, this will be an opportunity for residents to talk face-to-face and ask questions to representatives of responding agencies cleaning up the Norfolk-Southern toxic train derailment from Feb. 3.

Residents will also have the opportunity to learn more about the equipment that EPA uses to monitor the quality of the air.

EPA and Norfolk Southern contractors continue to take soil samples at agricultural, residential, commercial, and recreational properties in both Ohio and Pennsylvania, said officials.

EPA officials added contaminated waste is being shipped to appropriate disposal facilities

