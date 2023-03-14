2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
The Next 400
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
MM Brackets

Jury finds Brunswick man guilty for murdering his girlfriend

Logan Robertson
Logan Robertson(Source: Brunswick police)
By Patrick Stout
Published: Mar. 13, 2023 at 8:58 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEDINA, Ohio (WOIO) - A jury found a Brunswick man guilty of murdering his girlfriend in May 2022, according to the Medina County Prosecutor’s Office.

The prosecutor’s office says, Logan Roberston, 19, was found guilty in the shooting death of 18-year-old Alyssa Pinardo on May 3, 2022.

Brunswick man on trial for allegedly killing girlfriend

Robertson was sentenced to the maximum penalty of 15 years to life, plus three years for gun specification, the prosecutor’s office says.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One study suggests PFAS contamination in freshwater fish in the U.S.
Environmental group warns 1 serving of freshwater fish can be like drinking a month’s worth of water with “forever chemicals”
A Northeast Ohio tea room on Wednesday announced children under six years old will no longer be...
Children under 6 years old no longer permitted at Northeast Ohio tea room
37-year-old Kellie Brown has a long road of recovery ahead of her. Her parents tell 19 News she...
Cleveland police search for hit-and-run driver who mowed down hairdresser outside of a bar
FILE - Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine poses for a picture during a news conference on June 2, 2022, in...
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine suffered injury while in East Palestine
Wallet stolen from Planet Fitness turns to Saks Fifth Avenue shopping spree, South Euclid...
Wallet stolen from Planet Fitness turns to Saks Fifth Avenue shopping spree, South Euclid Police say

Latest News

How Silicon Valley Bank’s collapse is hurting local businesses
How Silicon Valley Bank’s collapse is hurting local businesses
Silicon Valley Bank crumbled in what is the largest closure of a U.S. lender since 2008.
How Silicon Valley Bank’s collapse is hurting local businesses
4 people injured in Avon Lake apartment fire, firefighters say
4 people injured in Avon Lake apartment fire, firefighters say
Chuck Kyle
Chuck Kyle