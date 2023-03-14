Middleburg Heights police on the lookout for a litterbug
Published: Mar. 14, 2023 at 7:58 AM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
MIDDLEBURG HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - Police are asking for help in finding the person(s) who keeps throwing trash in the area of Webster and Fowles Roads.
According to police, they have received a number of complaints over the past several months.
If you have any information regarding this, please email the Middleburg Heights Police Department at poilce@middleburgheights.com.
