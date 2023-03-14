2 Strong 4 Bullies
Middleburg Heights police on the lookout for a litterbug

Middleburg Heights trash
Middleburg Heights trash((Source: Middleburg Heights police))
By Julia Bingel
Published: Mar. 14, 2023 at 7:58 AM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
MIDDLEBURG HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - Police are asking for help in finding the person(s) who keeps throwing trash in the area of Webster and Fowles Roads.

According to police, they have received a number of complaints over the past several months.

If you have any information regarding this, please email the Middleburg Heights Police Department at poilce@middleburgheights.com.

