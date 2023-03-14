Ohio Attorney General lays out what’s next for Norfolk-Southern and East Palestine

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WOIO) - Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost scheduled a news conference Tuesday afternoon to discuss the next steps in holding Norfolk-Southern accountable for the Feb. 3 toxic train derailment in East Palestine.

Several days after the derailment, there was a controlled explosion of the five railroad cars carrying the chemical vinyl chloride.

The explosion caused a huge chemical plume and the chemicals were then directed into a ditch.

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has been on site monitoring the air quality and the Ohio EPA has been in charge of making sure the water is safe.

According to Ohio Governor Mike DeWine, about 6.06 million gallons of liquid wastewater has been removed from East Palestine and there is currently a pile of about 26,800 tons of excavated soil waiting to be removed.

Officials with the Ohio Department of Agriculture said more than 2,750 animals have been inspected and none have been flagged for chemical exposure.

