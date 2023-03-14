2 Strong 4 Bullies
Peninsula woman thanks 19 Troubleshooters after propane tank is finally filled

By Katie Wilson
Published: Mar. 14, 2023 at 5:28 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
PENINSULA, Ohio (WOIO) - The 19 Troubleshooter Team reported Monday on a Peninsula woman who’d waited months to have her propane tanks filled.

Less than a day later, that propane was burning hot, as crews filled her tanks.

Carol Sitara told 19 News she finally got her smile back.

It’s been three months since she had her propane delivered by AmeriGas, and she was running lower and lower.

But Tuesday, she got her tanks refilled.

Peninsula woman worried she’ll run out of gas after supplier stopped delivering

“Oh, I cannot tell you the relief, the pressure off,” said Sitara. “Because I’ll tell you, that was awful living that way.”

That awful way of living included the fear of running out of gas to keep her warm, and conserving energy by using space heaters, and keeping her thermostat low.

The problem started back in January. She checked her tanks after her routine delivery, but her gas never came.

She was told after 20 years, her tanks had to be moved, but after dozens of calls to make that happen, no one ever came.

That is until the 19 Troubleshooters stepped in.

“I made one phone call to you people,” said Sitara. “Within a day, you answered my phone call. Within three days, you’re out here. The next day, problem is resolved.”

As of Tuesday, Sitara’s tanks were moved and refilled.

And she thanks the 19 Troubleshooters for getting it done.

“Channel 19, number one,” said Sitara. “Katie Wilson, number one.”

We also heard back from AmeriGas, who said the tank was more than half full and was not in jeopardy of running out.

