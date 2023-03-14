Police officer shot in Cleveland’s Central neighborhood

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A Cleveland police officer was shot Tuesday night near the city’s Central neighborhood.

According to officials, the officer was shot near 28th and Cedar Avenue.

The officer was reportedly shot in the arm or shoulder, and injuries appear to be non-life threatening.

Officers responding the the scene reported another cruiser being hit as they were headed to the scene.

The car that hit them stopped and cooperated, and is not believed to be involved in the initial incident.

Police have not yet released the circumstances of the incident.

This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.

