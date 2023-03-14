Report: Browns to sign Minnesota DL Dalvin Tomlinson

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - He may not have been their first choice but the Browns appear to be getting some defensive line help for Myles Garrett.

Sources: The #Browns are expected to sign former #Vikings DT Dalvin Tomlinson, landing their coveted big-time defenders on Day 1 of free agency. He gets a 4-year deal worth $57M with $27.5M guaranteed. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 14, 2023

Earlier Monday, the Browns had missed out on Javon Hargrave, who agreed to terms with the 49ers, and Cleveland native Dre’Mont Jones, who did the same with Seattle.

Tomlinson, 29, was a 2nd-round pick of the Giants back in 2017. After 4 years with New York, he played the past 2 seasons in Minnesota.

He’s 6-3 and 325 pounds and has started all 93 of his career NFL games.

He’s considered a solid run stuffer with 26 career tackles for loss.

Dalvin Tomlinson is playing out of his mind so far pic.twitter.com/q5QeZTBBQR — Theo Ash (@TheoAshNFL) December 11, 2022

League moves aren’t official until Wednesday at 4 p.m. ET, when the new league year officially begins.

The Browns also reportedly agreed to terms with Texans DE Ogbonnia Okoronkwo and re-signed veterans Sione Takitaki and Ethan Pocic.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.