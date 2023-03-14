2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
The Next 400
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
MM Brackets

Report: Browns to sign Minnesota DL Dalvin Tomlinson

Minnesota Vikings defensive tackle Dalvin Tomlinson (94) looks on during pre-game warm-ups...
Minnesota Vikings defensive tackle Dalvin Tomlinson (94) looks on during pre-game warm-ups before an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021, in Baltimore.(Terrance Williams | AP Photo/Terrance Williams)
By Christopher Dellecese
Published: Mar. 14, 2023 at 2:48 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - He may not have been their first choice but the Browns appear to be getting some defensive line help for Myles Garrett.

Earlier Monday, the Browns had missed out on Javon Hargrave, who agreed to terms with the 49ers, and Cleveland native Dre’Mont Jones, who did the same with Seattle.

Tomlinson, 29, was a 2nd-round pick of the Giants back in 2017. After 4 years with New York, he played the past 2 seasons in Minnesota.

He’s 6-3 and 325 pounds and has started all 93 of his career NFL games.

He’s considered a solid run stuffer with 26 career tackles for loss.

League moves aren’t official until Wednesday at 4 p.m. ET, when the new league year officially begins.

The Browns also reportedly agreed to terms with Texans DE Ogbonnia Okoronkwo and re-signed veterans Sione Takitaki and Ethan Pocic.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One study suggests PFAS contamination in freshwater fish in the U.S.
Study: 1 serving of freshwater fish equals a month of drinking water with ‘forever chemicals’
A Northeast Ohio tea room on Wednesday announced children under six years old will no longer be...
Children under 6 years old no longer permitted at Northeast Ohio tea room
FILE - Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine poses for a picture during a news conference on June 2, 2022, in...
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine suffered injury while in East Palestine
37-year-old Kellie Brown has a long road of recovery ahead of her. Her parents tell 19 News she...
Cleveland police search for hit-and-run driver who mowed down hairdresser outside of a bar
Multiple crews responding to Oakwood building fire, explosion
1 dead after building explosion and fire in Oakwood Village

Latest News

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, left, is sacked for a 6-yard loss by Denver...
Saint Ignatius legendary coach Chuck Kyle would ‘love to see’ Dre’Mont Jones sign with Browns
Cleveland Browns general manager Andrew Berry, left, and head coach Kevin Stefanski watch...
Browns keep Pocic, Takitaki, sign Texans DE Okoronkwo
Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) reacts after his 12-yard rushing touchdown...
Cleveland Browns restructure QB Deshaun Watson’s contract, reports say
Cleveland Browns offensive tackle Joe Thomas sits on the bench during an NFL football game...
Browns great Joe Thomas chooses wife, kids as Hall of Fame presenters