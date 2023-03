CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Kent State, the MAC Tournament champions, has a few days to get ready for Indiana and the NCAA Tournament.

The 13th-seeded Flashes (28-6) face the 4th-seeded Hoosiers (22-11) Friday at 9:55 p.m. in Albany, N.Y.

This is my most anticipated matchup in the Round of 64 of the NCAA Tournament... pic.twitter.com/VzgBmbGsF4 — Jay Bilas (@JayBilas) March 13, 2023

Sincere Carry, KSU’s leading scorer (17.6 ppg) spoke to 19 News at practice Tuesday.

“Indiana-Kent State is the most important game in the round of 64,” says @CBB_Central!!



“Indiana is gonna get everything they want and more. They can make a deep run, but they have to get past Kent State”



BRACKET REACTION: https://t.co/kRxhRwItYX



POWERED by @BetRivers pic.twitter.com/BgZqTBDzpd — The Field of 68 (@TheFieldOf68) March 13, 2023

