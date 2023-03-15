$1.5 billion to be spent on northeast Ohio ODOT construction in 2023

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Ohio Department of Transportation has announced the construction plans for 2023. In total, northeast Ohio will see 202 new projects and 45 continued projects cost a total of $1.5 billion in active construction.

Among the projects announced, safety was also named a major priority for the state. “According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, there were 4,628 work zone-related crashes in Ohio last year, 21 were deadly resulting in 23 deaths and 85 involved serious injuries,” an ODOT release said. ODOT is urging safety during construction as some of these projects could close lanes for a large portion of the summer.

Below is a list of the projects expected in northeast Ohio:

• Cuyahoga County: I-77 and Miller Rd. interchange improvements in the city of Brecksville. Start November 2022, end November 2024. Cost $36.3 million.

• Lake County: Pavement replacement on U.S. 20 between SR 2 and SR 528 in Perry and Madison townships. Start fall 2023, end fall 2028. Cost $66.2 million.

• Lorain County: Construct two single lane roundabouts on the west leg of the SR 83/SR 303 intersection in Grafton Township. Start December 2022, end June 2023. Cost $4 million.

• Medina County: Widen and reconstructed SR 18 from just west of Alber Dr. to Nettleton Rd. in the city of Medina, and Medina and Montville townships. Start April 2021, end June 2024. Cost $22.8 million.

• Summit County: Widening of I-77 between Everett Rd. and SR 21 in Bath and Richfield townships. Start September 2023, end July 2026. Cost $68.8 million

• Summit County: Akron Beltway Reconstruction, pavement replacement and addition of lanes on I-77 from just north of I-277/U.S. 224 to Lovers Lane, pavement replacement on I-76/I-77 from Princeton Ave. to the I-77/SR 261 interchange and pavement replacement on the I-76, I-77 and SR 8 at the Central Interchange in the city of Akron. Start June 2021, end July 2025. Cost $161 million.

• Summit County: SR 8 hi-level bridge replacement over the Cuyahoga River Valley with two new structures in the city of Akron. Start July 2023, end June 2028. Cost $154.6 million.

• Stark County: Resurfacing on I-77 and U.S. 30 resurfacing and bridge replacement. Start September 2019, end May 2024. Cost $56.2 million.

• Wayne County: Pavement removal and replacement on SR 83 between U.S. 30 and Milltown Rd. in the city of Wooster. Start March 2022, end October 2023. Cost $30.6 million.

