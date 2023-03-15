2023 St. Patrick’s Day celebrations in northeast Ohio

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - With St. Patrick’s Day quickly approaching, northeast Ohio cities and businesses are gearing up to help you celebrate.

Whether you’re one to hit the dance floor or hit the running track, there’s something for everyone this upcoming weekend.

The 19 News team put together this master list of events to help you make the most of this St. Paddy’s Day:

Cleveland’s St. Patrick’s Day Parade

Kick off your St. Patrick’s Day weekend with the 2023 St. Patrick’s Day Parade in downtown Cleveland. With over 10,000 participants, the parade is one to be seen and kicks off at 1:04 p.m. at East 18th and Superior.

Cleveland’s St. Patrick’s Day Run

Grab your kilt and running shoes to benefit the Irish American Charitable Foundation! You’re welcome to run or walk this 5K with family and friends, but make sure to fuel up at your favorite Warehouse District restaurants afterward.

Cleveland’s St. Patrick’s Day Crawl

Grab your friends and head downtown to enjoy this awesome crawl! Food and drink specials, professional photographers and DJs are just a few things to look forward to.

Cuyahoga Falls’ Riverfront Irish Festival

Enjoy free admission and free parking to the Cuyahoga Falls Riverfront Irish Festival. Irish music, fair food, vendors and performances will fill the weekend.

St. Patrick’s Day at Merwin’s Wharf

A breakfast buffet, corned beef reubens, reuben spring rolls and more are all on the menu this Friday at Merwin’s Wharf. Live music from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. is a must-see!

St. Paddy’s Day Disco party with Disco Inferno

Dance the night away with Disco Inferno at Mercury Music Lounge in Lakewood. Tickets just $10 for this groovy party - can you dig it?

St. Patrick’s Day at Brewnuts

St. Patty’s Day donuts, drinks and party favors galore for one of Brewnuts’ favorite days of the year! An Irish blessing, a toast and bagpipes at 10:30 a.m. is one of their very favorite traditions.

78th Street Studios Third Friday Art Walk

Join your favorite Cleveland creatives from 5-9 p.m. on Friday for some awesome art, food and more. Third Friday is free and open to the public, live music included!

St. Patrick’s Day at Great Lakes Brewing Co.

Great Lakes Brewing promises a day of tradition and great beer for their St. Patrick’s Day celebration. Live music, food specials and plenty of Conway’s Irish Ale are all in store.

St. Patrick’s Day Bagpipe Bash

Collision Bend Brewing Co. offers both a morning and afternoon event for an all-day St. Patrick’s Party. Live performances from 3-7 p.m. and themed cocktails will help you get into the St. Paddy’s Day spirit!

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.