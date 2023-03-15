2 Strong 4 Bullies
3 guns taken from 3 juveniles in Shaker Heights traffic stop, police say

By Rachel Vadaj
Published: Mar. 15, 2023 at 1:29 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
SHAKER HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - Shaker Heights Police warn parents to responsibly store their weapons after three juveniles were caught with guns.

Police said a routine traffic stop led to officers seizing three guns from three juveniles this weekend.

The officers notified their parents after retrieving the weapons, according to police.

The Shaker Heights Police Department shared this following statement on safety following the incident:

“Gun safety starts at home, so please help ensure the safety of our youth. Use gun locks, gun safes, and other devices to help responsibly store a weapon. If you suspect your children are curious, have honest conversations about the danger of irresponsibly handling firearms, especially in a vehicle... ‘Annoying’ parents are our best partner to prevent tragic outcomes and dangerous situations like this. Their effort to question a child’s friends, behaviors, and activity will undoubtedly help keep children safe.”

