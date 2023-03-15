2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
The Next 400
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
MM Brackets

32-year-old woman dies in Akron car crash

(MGN)
By Julia Bingel
Published: Mar. 15, 2023 at 11:36 AM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Akron police said speed and alcohol and/or drugs are believed to be factors in a deadly car crash Tuesday morning.

The crash happened around 8:30 a.m. at the intersection of Manchester and W. Wilbeth Roads in Akron.

Police said a 32-year-old man driving a Ford Taurus failed to maintain an assured clear distance and rear-ended a Kia Optima stopped at a traffic light.

The impact pushed the Kia into a Chevy Impala, also stopped at the light.

The driver of the Kia, a 32-year-old woman, was unresponsive at the scene and police said she died from her injuries at Akron General Medical Center. Her name has not been released.

The driver of the Ford and the Chevy were not injured.

Police said the driver of the Ford was speeding and also believed to be under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs.

Charges are expected after the ongoing investigation, said police.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One study suggests PFAS contamination in freshwater fish in the U.S.
Study: 1 serving of freshwater fish equals a month of drinking water with ‘forever chemicals’
A Northeast Ohio tea room on Wednesday announced children under six years old will no longer be...
Children under 6 years old no longer permitted at Northeast Ohio tea room
37-year-old Kellie Brown has a long road of recovery ahead of her. Her parents tell 19 News she...
Cleveland police search for hit-and-run driver who mowed down hairdresser outside of a bar
FILE - Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine poses for a picture during a news conference on June 2, 2022, in...
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine suffered injury while in East Palestine
Wallet stolen from Planet Fitness turns to Saks Fifth Avenue shopping spree, South Euclid...
Wallet stolen from Planet Fitness turns to Saks Fifth Avenue shopping spree, South Euclid Police say

Latest News

Tents lined down E19th and Payne have caught the attention of Cleveland residents.
Cuyahoga County sets goal to reduce homelessness by 25% by 2027
Man points gun at Cleveland Shell gas station cashier, steals money, police say
Man points gun at Cleveland Shell gas station cashier, steals money, police say
Former Cleveland Police Chief Calvin Williams (Source: WOIO)
Former Cleveland Police Chief Calvin Williams now chief in Richmond Heights
Baby Lotus
Euclid man faces multiple charges for police chase that critically injured baby