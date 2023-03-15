32-year-old woman dies in Akron car crash

SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Akron police said speed and alcohol and/or drugs are believed to be factors in a deadly car crash Tuesday morning.

The crash happened around 8:30 a.m. at the intersection of Manchester and W. Wilbeth Roads in Akron.

Police said a 32-year-old man driving a Ford Taurus failed to maintain an assured clear distance and rear-ended a Kia Optima stopped at a traffic light.

The impact pushed the Kia into a Chevy Impala, also stopped at the light.

The driver of the Kia, a 32-year-old woman, was unresponsive at the scene and police said she died from her injuries at Akron General Medical Center. Her name has not been released.

The driver of the Ford and the Chevy were not injured.

Police said the driver of the Ford was speeding and also believed to be under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs.

Charges are expected after the ongoing investigation, said police.

