4 Alliance High School students charged after fight at school

STARK COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Alliance police arrested four Alliance High School students Tuesday afternoon after a fight during school hours.

According to police, officers were called to the school around 12:30 p.m. for an altercation involving five students.

All five of the students were checked out by medical personnel at the school.

Four of the five students were escorted out of the building and face criminal charges.

School officials added all five students are minors and their names will not be released. School officials also said the fight took place in an area with only a few students, so classes were not affected.

Police said the incident remains under investigation.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.