CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Browns have a new safety on the way.

Breaking: FA safety Juan Thornhill plans to sign with the #Browns, sources tell @theScore



The two-time Super Bowl champ hit career bests last season with 71 tackles and nine PBUs. Thornhill's three picks also tied for the #Chiefs' team lead. — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) March 15, 2023

Thornhill’s expected to replace John Johnson III, who was released earlier Wednesday with a post-June 1 designation.

Thornhill, 27, was a 2nd-round pick of the Chiefs in 2017.

He has 52 career starts in 4 NFL seasons with 8 interceptions.

