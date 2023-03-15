Cleveland police charge man, woman in connection with death of 7-year-old

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A Cleveland man and woman are now facing charges in connection with the shooting death of a seven-year-old boy.

Bryan Irby, 28, and Chartika Mock, 27, are both charged with involuntary manslaughter.

Bryan Irby. This is a mug shot from 2015. ((Source: Cuyahoga County Sheriff))

Demetrius Dunlap died on Saturday, March 11 after being shot inside a home in the 3200 block of W. 30th St. on Cleveland’s West Side.

Cleveland police said Dunlap was transported by private vehicle to MetroHealth Medical Center, where he was pronounced deceased later that day.

Cleveland police said the shooting remans under investigation, but “may involve a self-inflicted gunshot wound due to the child’s access to a firearm.”

The little boy was a first grader at Luis Munoz Marin School.

Sam Roman, the principal of Luis Munoz Marin School, said grief counselors will be at the school throughout the week to assist students and staff that need emotional support.

Cleveland police issued arrest warrants for Irby and Mock on Tuesday.

