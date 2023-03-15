Cleveland’s St. Patrick’s Day parade - everything you need to know

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland’s St. Patrick’s Day parade is set to kick off at 1:04 p.m. Friday, March 17, according to the Cleveland St. Patrick’s Day parade website.

Officials say the parade will start at East 18th Street and move west on Superior Avenue. the route will go through Public Square and end at the intersection of Rockwell Avenue and Ontario Street.

Road closings and parking bans

The Cleveland Police Department will be enforcing a parking ban in the parade staging area and route. Closings and parking bans will move in stages as the parade participants gather.

8 a.m. - Superior Avenue between Public Square and East 24th Street and all cross streets one block north and one block south of Superior Avenue will be enforcing the parking ban.

9 a.m. - The parade staging area will be closed to non-participants. This consists of Superior Avenue between East 18th St. and East 24th Street, and East 18th Street between Payne Avenue and Rockwell Avenue.

The intersection of Superior Avenue and East Roadway will be closed. Traffic will be diverted around Public Square.

12 p.m. - Police will begin closing and barricading cross streets along the parade route. By 12:45 p.m. all traffic along superior avenue will be closed.

Parking

Parking will be unavailable on these streets during the parade:

- Superior Avenue between West 3rd Street and East 24th Street

- East 24th, 23rd and 22nd Street between Saint Clair Avenue and Payne Avenue

- East 21st Street between Rockwell Avenue and Payne Avenue

- East 19th Street between Superior Avenue and Payne Avenue

- East 18th Street between Rockwell Avenue and Payne Avenue

- East 17th Street between Rockwell Avenue and Payne Avenue

- East 15th and 14th Street between Superior Avenue and Rockwell Avenue

- East 13th Street between Rockwell Avenue and Chester Avenue

- East 12th and East Ninth between Chester Avenue and Rockwell Avenue

- East Sixth Street between Euclid Avenue and Rockwell Avenue

- East Third Street

- Public Square

Transportation

RTA will be offering $5 round trips downtown on March 17. Parking at the RTA stations will be free.

This story will be updated as more is announced. Return to Cleveland 19 for updates.

