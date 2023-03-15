2 Strong 4 Bullies
Couple wanting to ‘drive around and smoke weed’ busted in Portage County, sheriff says

By Rachel Vadaj
Published: Mar. 15, 2023 at 12:29 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PALMYRA TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - A Pennsylvania couple’s date night plans to “drive around and smoke weed” didn’t go well after they were busted in a Palmyra Township traffic stop, the Portage County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies assigned to the P.A.C.E. Interdiction Unit conducted a traffic stop on a silver 2022 Toyota Highlander for misdemeanor traffic violations on I-76 on March 9, according to PCSO.

PCSO identified the driver and passenger as Alquippa, Pa. residents who said they went to Michigan for a date night so they could “drive around and smoke weed.”

Deputies established a probable cause to search the car, said PCSO.

PCSO listed these items that were seized in the search:

  • 1,176 grams of THC edibles
  • 110 pre-rolled marijuana blunts
  • 43 electronic THC vape pens
  • 20 packages of raw marijuana
  • 84 electronic THC vape cartridges
  • 100 grams of Hashish
  • nearly $1,000 in currency
  • loaded Kimber .380

The driver had a prior felony conviction for robbery, and was prohibited from possessing a firearm, according to PCSO.

