Cuyahoga County sets goal to reduce homelessness by 25% by 2027

CUYAHOGA COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Cuyahoga County unveiled it’s Strategic Action Plan for Homelessness Wednesday morning.

Strategic Action Plan for Homelessness: Advancing Pathways to Housing Through Equity was presented to a gathering of homeless advocates and community leaders, according to a press release.

Officials say the plan is aimed at elevating the response to homelessness in Cuyahoga county and has a goal of a 25% reduction in homelessness by 2027.

“The plan will also chart a path for future reductions and improvements to the homeless system for years to come,” said Cuyahoga County Office of Homeless Services Director Melissa Sirak.

It was developed by the Office of Homeless Services and Cuyahoga County Continuum of Care (CoC), the release says.

According to the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD), there are approximately 5,000 Cuyahoga County residents who are homeless, with more than 80% of homeless persons being single.

Officials say that while homelessness in Cuyahoga County has decreased slightly since 2019, Black residents represent nearly 70% of the county’s homeless population.

“The action plan lays out goals for increased self-sufficiency, sustainable permanent housing, wrap-around services, and ultimately, better outcomes for our residents. Through this work, we’re pointing the County toward a future where fewer people experience a housing crisis in our County,” said County Executive Chris Ronayne.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.