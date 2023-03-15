Elyria police officer remembered 13 years after his murder

ELYRIA, Ohio (WOIO) - A wreath laying ceremony for an Elyria police officer killed in the line of duty was held Wednesday at the Elyria Police Station.

Officer James Kerstetter was killed March 15, 2010 when responding to a call at a home in Elyria.

The call came in from a mother who said that a neighbor had exposed himself to her child and kicked in a window in her home, according to the Officer Down Memorial Page.

Officials said the suspect was located at his residence, where he opened fire on Officer Kerstetter.

Officer Kerstetter, 43, was pronounced dead at WMH Regional Medical Center.

Kerstetter served with the Elyria Police Department for 15 years.

He was promoted to Sergeant posthumously.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.