Euclid man faces multiple charges for police chase that critically injured baby

Baby Lotus
Baby Lotus(Source: Crowell Family)
By Julia Bingel
Published: Mar. 15, 2023 at 6:47 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
EAST CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 61-year-old Euclid man is now facing multiple charges for a Feb. 22 police chase that ended in a crash which critically injured a baby girl.

According to East Cleveland police, Daryl Brown was drunk when he crashed into a car near Happy’s Pizza in the 14000 block of Euclid Ave. around 10 p.m. on Feb. 22.

Police said Brown then fled the scene and refused to pull over for East Cleveland officers.

During the chase, Brown allegedly ran a red light, causing a three-vehicle crash at Euclid Avenue and UH Drive a short time later.

Mom Lexis Crowell, 29, was driving one of the vehicles involved in the crash at Euclid Avenue and UH Drive. The impact pushed Crowell’s vehicle into a tree in the center island of the road and knocked her unconscious.

Crowell’s 11-month-old daughter. Lotus Legaci Love Jones, was in her car seat in the backseat.

Lotus, who will celebrate her first birthday on March 15, remains in the ICU at Rainbow Babies and Children’s Hospital.

Baby in ICU after East Cleveland police chase: ‘Screaming for someone to check on my daughter’

According to family, Lotus is expected to spend the next several months hospitalized as she heals.

19 News is encouraging our audience to join us in wishing Lotus a very happy birthday.

Send birthday wishes to baby girl recovering after crash during East Cleveland police chase

The third car, a Nissan Altima, was driven by a 38-year-old man. He was treated for minor injuries at University Hospitals, according to police.

Brown is charged with OVI, aggravated vehicular assault, felonious assault and failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer.

He is being held on a $250,000 bond at the Cuyahoga County Justice Center and his case is pending before the Cuyahoga County Grand Jury.

