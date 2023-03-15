2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
The Next 400
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
MM Brackets

FBI investigating after Strongsville man loses $500,000 in cryptocurrency scam

By Caitlin McCarthy
Published: Mar. 15, 2023 at 4:57 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A man in Strongsville said he was deceived by someone appearing to be a financial advisor into investing $500,000 into a fake cryptocurrency website.

The FBI is now investigating this case and could not give further details, but they said this scam is a growing problem nationwide.

“The losses in 2021 were over $429 million and in 2022 that figure nearly doubled to about $700 million,” Licate said.

Susan Licate with the FBI in Cleveland said sometimes these scams can start on dating websites where a scammer will build trust with the victim and then convince them to invest into a fake cryptocurrency account.

“When the victim deposits more money, and sometimes even the scammer will bring in a bogus customer service group to put a little more pressure on the victim and they deposit that money and it’s all over from there,” Licate said.

Cryptocurrency is a digital asset, unlike real money, used for trading and investing into digital assets.

Many wonder how it can be so “easy” to fall into this trap. Licate said these scammers can be very deceiving.

“These scammers are really savvy and what they try to do is gain the trust and the confidence from the victim,” Licate said. “They usually urge you to act now, act fast. Again, it’s built on that romance and that promise of trust me I know what I’m doing. I can help you we will make some money.”

If you think you could be a victim, you can report it to the FBI.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One study suggests PFAS contamination in freshwater fish in the U.S.
Study: 1 serving of freshwater fish equals a month of drinking water with ‘forever chemicals’
A Northeast Ohio tea room on Wednesday announced children under six years old will no longer be...
Children under 6 years old no longer permitted at Northeast Ohio tea room
37-year-old Kellie Brown has a long road of recovery ahead of her. Her parents tell 19 News she...
Cleveland police search for hit-and-run driver who mowed down hairdresser outside of a bar
FILE - Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine poses for a picture during a news conference on June 2, 2022, in...
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine suffered injury while in East Palestine
Wallet stolen from Planet Fitness turns to Saks Fifth Avenue shopping spree, South Euclid...
Wallet stolen from Planet Fitness turns to Saks Fifth Avenue shopping spree, South Euclid Police say

Latest News

Judge again denies bond for man accused in deaths of 3 men in Summit County
Judge again denies bond for man accused in deaths of 3 men in Summit County
Former Cleveland Police Chief Calvin Williams now chief in Richmond Heights
Former Cleveland Police Chief Calvin Williams now chief in Richmond Heights
Elyria police officer remembered 13 years after his murder
Elyria police officer remembered 13 years after his murder
Cleveland police officer remains hospitalized after being shot in the line of duty
Cleveland police officer remains hospitalized after being shot in the line of duty