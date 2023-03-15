2 Strong 4 Bullies
Former Cleveland Police Chief Calvin Williams now chief in Richmond Heights

Former Cleveland Police Chief Calvin Williams (Source: WOIO)
By Julia Bingel
Published: Mar. 15, 2023 at 10:20 AM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
RICHMOND HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - Former Cleveland Police Chief Calvin Williams was sworn in as the new Richmond Heights police chief Tuesday.

“Congratulations are in order for our new Chief of Police, Calvin Williams, who was sworn in today! Let’s give him a warm Richmond Heights welcome on this cold and snowy day,” posted Richmond Heights police on Facebook.

Williams replaces Richmond Heights Police Chief Tom Wetzel who retired earlier this year.

Williams joined the Cleveland Police Department in February 1986. He became chief in 2014 and retired in January 2022.

‘This is my last official act’: Calvin Williams steps down as Cleveland’s chief of police

Williams was Cleveland’s 40th police chief.

In July 2022, Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb promoted Wayne Drummond to chief.

Cleveland mayor officially names Wayne Drummond as city’s chief of police

