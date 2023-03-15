Free Narcan, fentanyl test strips offered at Oberlin workshop

OBERLIN, Ohio (WOIO) - It’s a skill that can save a life.

Naloxone nasal spray, also known as Narcan, can stop an opioid overdose if used correctly.

Learn how to use it at Oberlin Public Library’s drop-in workshop from 1-4 p.m. on March 23.

The workshop will be led by Rural Response Network Grant Project Coordinator Debbie Kelley and OCS Community Coordinator Marla Brewer.

Free Narcan kits as well as fentanyl test strips will be provided.

Fentanyl, a potent synthetic opioid approved for pain relief by the FDA, is increasingly found in counterfeit pills sold on the street. It has become a primary cause of overdoses.

Learn how Lorain County’s opioid epidemic affects everyone, and how to protect your family against overdose.

