Judge again denies bond for man accused in deaths of 3 men in Summit County

SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - The suspect accused of murdering three men and injuring a fourth man in Summit County appeared in Barberton Municipal Court Wednesday morning for a bond review hearing.

According to a Copley police detective who testified in court, Elias Gudino, 58, participated in the kidnapping of the four victims from another county the day before the murders.

The detective added Gudino admitted to being present during the murder of Domingo Castillo-Reyes, 35, of Youngstown. His body was found in Copley in the 2100 Block of Wright Road on March 10, according to the Summit County Medical Examiner.

The detective also said Gudino admitted to being present to the shooting of the man who survived the attack. That victim’s name and current location are not being released.

According to the detective, they recovered evidence linking Gudino to the crimes in both his vehicle and Copley home.

Akron police said Gudino is also a suspect in the murders of two men found dead in their city on March 10.

Inmer Reyes, 25, of Youngstown, and Victor Varela-Rodriguez, 31, of Youngstown, were found in Akron in the area of Cordova Avenue near Redbush Road, said the Summit County Medical Examiner.

Akron police said all three deceased victims were found gagged, bound and shot in the head.

Gudino is currently charged with one count of aggravated murder and one count of attempted murder for the Copley victims, but officials said additional charges are pending.

At Wednesday’s hearing, the judge again denied bond for Gudino.

