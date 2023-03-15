Man points gun at Cleveland Shell gas station cashier, steals money, police say

2 Strong 4 Bullies
By Rachel Vadaj
Published: Mar. 15, 2023 at 11:29 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The accused robber who pointed a gun at a Shell gas station cashier to steal cash is on the loose, Cleveland Police confirmed, and detectives need help identifying the suspect.

The man walked into the gas station at 17212 Lorain Ave. at approximately 7:55 p.m. on March 9, according to police.

Police said he pointed a firearm at a cashier and demanded money.

The suspect then took the money and headed southbound on Rocky River Drive, according to police.

Police said the suspect was wearing a black hoodie with a Puma logo, black pants, and a black beanie.

Take a close look at the surveillance photo of the suspect shared by the Cleveland Division of Police First District Detective Unit:

If you recognize this suspect or have any other information on this aggravated robbery, call First District Det. Wilson at 216-623-2525 or the Crime Stoppers tip line at 216-252-7463.

Reference report #2023-069360 with your tips.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

