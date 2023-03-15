2 Strong 4 Bullies
Man robs Cleveland bank at Playhouse Square

By Julia Bingel
Published: Mar. 15, 2023 at 2:40 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police and the FBI are looking for the man who robbed the US Bank in Playhouse Square earlier this month.

According to the FBI, the suspect entered the bank in the 1300 block of Euclid Ave. around 2:55 p.m. on March 10 and approached the teller.

Cleveland bank robbery suspect
Cleveland bank robbery suspect((Source: FBI))

He then handed the teller a note demanding cash and also verbally demanded money, said the FBI.

After getting an undisclosed amount of cash, he fled the bank out of the doors leading to E. 14th Street.

Anyone with information is asked to call the FBI tip line at 1-877-FBI-OHIO or the Cleveland Division of Police at 216-623-5000.

