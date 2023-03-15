2 Strong 4 Bullies
Northeast Ohio Weather: Sunshine today; warmer day tomorrow

19 First Alert
19 First Alert(Meteorologist Jeff Tanchak)
By Jeff Tanchak
Published: Mar. 15, 2023 at 1:33 AM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - High pressure in place today. Sunny sky with high temperatures in the 40 to 45 degree range for most. A touch warmer in the Akron-Canton zone. The air mass warms tomorrow in advance of the next cold front. We will keep it dry during the day with thickening clouds. Afternoon temperatures rise into the 50s. Rain will build in from west to east Thursday evening. Latest data has a quarter to half inch of rain by 8:00 a.m. Friday. The wind will be increasing out of the south. The cold front will be passing through the first half of St. Patrick’s Day. A light rain likely in the morning and midday period. We will dry out during the afternoon. Expect a windy day. South winds will shift west and gust over 35 mph at times. Temperatures will slowly fall behind the front during the afternoon as another blast of cold air is set to roll in heading into the weekend.

