Report: Jacoby Brissett leaving Browns for Commanders
Published: Mar. 15, 2023 at 4:08 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - It appears Jacoby Brissett has a new home.
Brissett, 30, started 11 games last season, going 4-7 with 12 TD passes and 6 interceptions.
Washington lost Taylor Heinicke to Atlanta and cut Carson Wentz, so Sam Howell is the only QB on their roster.
Wednesday the Browns also officially announced the re-signings of center Ethan Pocic and cornerback A.J. Green.
Cleveland only has 2 quarterbacks on the roster, Deshaun Watson and Kellen Mond.
The Browns also reportedly lost DT Taven Bryan to Indianapolis Wednesday.
