Report: Jacoby Brissett leaving Browns for Commanders

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - It appears Jacoby Brissett has a new home.

QB Jacoby Brissett is expected to sign with the Washington Commanders, per sources. pic.twitter.com/sfM5fCe7Vw — Dianna Russini (@diannaESPN) March 15, 2023

The Washington #Commanders are signing QB Jacoby Brissett to a one-year deal worth up to $10 million and $8 million guaranteed, per source. Washington gets a starting option for a quarterback who played well for Cleveland last year. pic.twitter.com/qvMfiPDx9H — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) March 15, 2023

Brissett, 30, started 11 games last season, going 4-7 with 12 TD passes and 6 interceptions.

Washington lost Taylor Heinicke to Atlanta and cut Carson Wentz, so Sam Howell is the only QB on their roster.

The #Commanders were the team that reached out to recently retired Chiefs QB Chad Henne and offered him a contract, per @Matthew_Paras



Makes sense for a bunch of reasons. Washington heavily in the QB2 market. pic.twitter.com/AZEip8qm5U — Washington Today (@wshingtontoday) March 14, 2023

Wednesday the Browns also officially announced the re-signings of center Ethan Pocic and cornerback A.J. Green.

Cleveland only has 2 quarterbacks on the roster, Deshaun Watson and Kellen Mond.

The Browns also reportedly lost DT Taven Bryan to Indianapolis Wednesday.

Former Browns’ DT Taven Bryan reached agreement today on a 1-year deal worth $4.5 million with the Indianapolis Colts, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 15, 2023

