Report: Jacoby Brissett leaving Browns for Commanders

Cleveland Browns quarterback Jacoby Brissett (7) runs with the ball during the second half of...
Cleveland Browns quarterback Jacoby Brissett (7) runs with the ball during the second half of an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins, Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)(Wilfredo Lee | AP)
By Christopher Dellecese
Published: Mar. 15, 2023 at 4:08 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - It appears Jacoby Brissett has a new home.

Brissett, 30, started 11 games last season, going 4-7 with 12 TD passes and 6 interceptions.

Washington lost Taylor Heinicke to Atlanta and cut Carson Wentz, so Sam Howell is the only QB on their roster.

Wednesday the Browns also officially announced the re-signings of center Ethan Pocic and cornerback A.J. Green.

Cleveland only has 2 quarterbacks on the roster, Deshaun Watson and Kellen Mond.

The Browns also reportedly lost DT Taven Bryan to Indianapolis Wednesday.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

