Reports: Former Browns QB Baker Mayfield signs with Tampa Bay

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The NFL Network and ESPN are reporting that former Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield is signing with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Breaking: Baker Mayfield has reached an agreement on a one-year deal worth up to $8.5 million with the Buccaneers, sources told @AdamSchefter. pic.twitter.com/6oGgyTKTa8 — ESPN (@espn) March 15, 2023

According to those reports, the deal is a one-year contract worth $8.5 million.

Mayfield spent time with the Panthers and Rams after his time in Cleveland came to an end when the team secured Deshaun Watson for the future.

