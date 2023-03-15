Reports: Former Browns QB Baker Mayfield signs with Tampa Bay
Fourth team in about a 9-month span
Published: Mar. 15, 2023 at 12:00 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The NFL Network and ESPN are reporting that former Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield is signing with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
According to those reports, the deal is a one-year contract worth $8.5 million.
Mayfield spent time with the Panthers and Rams after his time in Cleveland came to an end when the team secured Deshaun Watson for the future.
