Several injured after car flips on Cleveland’s West Side
Published: Mar. 15, 2023 at 1:40 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A car carrying several children flipped on the city’s West side Wednesday after an accident.
The crash happened around noon in the area of W. 44th Street and I-90.
The vehicle carrying the children landed on its top.
Police said the crash remains under investigation.
This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.
