2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
The Next 400
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
MM Brackets

Several injured after car flips on Cleveland’s West Side

W. 44th Street accident
W. 44th Street accident((Source: WOIO))
By Julia Bingel
Published: Mar. 15, 2023 at 1:40 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A car carrying several children flipped on the city’s West side Wednesday after an accident.

W. 44th accident
W. 44th accident((Source: WOIO))

The crash happened around noon in the area of W. 44th Street and I-90.

The vehicle carrying the children landed on its top.

Police said the crash remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One study suggests PFAS contamination in freshwater fish in the U.S.
Study: 1 serving of freshwater fish equals a month of drinking water with ‘forever chemicals’
A Northeast Ohio tea room on Wednesday announced children under six years old will no longer be...
Children under 6 years old no longer permitted at Northeast Ohio tea room
37-year-old Kellie Brown has a long road of recovery ahead of her. Her parents tell 19 News she...
Cleveland police search for hit-and-run driver who mowed down hairdresser outside of a bar
FILE - Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine poses for a picture during a news conference on June 2, 2022, in...
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine suffered injury while in East Palestine
Wallet stolen from Planet Fitness turns to Saks Fifth Avenue shopping spree, South Euclid...
Wallet stolen from Planet Fitness turns to Saks Fifth Avenue shopping spree, South Euclid Police say

Latest News

3 guns taken from 3 juveniles in Shaker Heights traffic stop, police say
3 guns taken from 3 juveniles in Shaker Heights traffic stop, police say
Former Cleveland Police Chief Calvin Williams (Source: WOIO)
Former Cleveland Police Chief Calvin Williams now chief in Richmond Heights
Tents lined down E19th and Payne have caught the attention of Cleveland residents.
Cuyahoga County sets goal to reduce homelessness by 25% by 2027
Cleveland police charge man, woman in connection with death of 7-year-old