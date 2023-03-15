Several injured after car flips on Cleveland’s West Side

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A car carrying several children flipped on the city’s West side Wednesday after an accident.

W. 44th accident ((Source: WOIO))

The crash happened around noon in the area of W. 44th Street and I-90.

The vehicle carrying the children landed on its top.

Police said the crash remains under investigation.

