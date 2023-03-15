2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
The Next 400
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
MM Brackets

Some Catholics can eat corned beef on St. Patrick’s Day, church officials say

In the Fargo and Crookston diocese, parishioners will be permitted to have corned beef and...
In the Fargo and Crookston diocese, parishioners will be permitted to have corned beef and cabbage in honor of Ireland’s patron saint.(fotek/Getty Images via Canva)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Mar. 15, 2023 at 4:35 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - In the Catholic faith, eating meat is generally not allowed on Fridays during Lent. But bishops in parts of North Dakota are granting an exception for this Friday because it is St. Patrick’s Day.

In the Fargo and Crookston diocese, parishioners will be permitted to have corned beef and cabbage in honor of Ireland’s patron saint.

In Fargo, those who take advantage of the exception must give up meat on one other day before March 23.

Those in the Crookston diocese who eat meat this Friday must perform an act of charity or another good deed during the third week of Lent.

As for Bismarck’s diocese, the bishop there says there will be no St. Patrick’s Day exemption for consuming meat this Friday.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One study suggests PFAS contamination in freshwater fish in the U.S.
Study: 1 serving of freshwater fish equals a month of drinking water with ‘forever chemicals’
A Northeast Ohio tea room on Wednesday announced children under six years old will no longer be...
Children under 6 years old no longer permitted at Northeast Ohio tea room
37-year-old Kellie Brown has a long road of recovery ahead of her. Her parents tell 19 News she...
Cleveland police search for hit-and-run driver who mowed down hairdresser outside of a bar
FILE - Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine poses for a picture during a news conference on June 2, 2022, in...
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine suffered injury while in East Palestine
Wallet stolen from Planet Fitness turns to Saks Fifth Avenue shopping spree, South Euclid...
Wallet stolen from Planet Fitness turns to Saks Fifth Avenue shopping spree, South Euclid Police say

Latest News

One year after President Biden spotlighted Joshua Davis’ advocacy, Davis continues push for...
A Virginia teen lobbied the President for lower insulin costs. Now, he’s focused on lawmakers
A Virginia teen lobbied the President for lower insulin costs. Now, he’s focused on lawmakers
The number of seniors with Alzheimer's is expected to double by 2050.
Number of seniors with Alzheimer’s expected to double by 2050
A federal judge is weighing a lawsuit from Christian conservatives aimed at overturning the...
Long-used abortion pill in US under threat in Texas lawsuit
Judge again denies bond for man accused in deaths of 3 men in Summit County
Judge again denies bond for man accused in deaths of 3 men in Summit County