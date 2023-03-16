2 Strong 4 Bullies
1 arrested with fentanyl, methamphetamine seized in Wooster, police say
By Rachel Vadaj
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 3:29 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
WOOSTER, Ohio (WOIO) - A drug investigation led to an arrest and seizure of methamphetamine and fentanyl in Wooster, police confirmed.

Wooster Police said their Community Impact Unit and MEDWAY Drug Enforcement Agency conducted the joint investigation.

The search warrant was executed in the 400 block of E. Larwill Street on March 15, according to police.

Police said multiple ounces of methamphetamine, fentanyl, and cash were seized.

If you have a tip on drug activity, text 847-411 and type MEDWAY in the body of the text, or email C.I.U. Sgt. Shonk at mshonk@woosteroh.com.

