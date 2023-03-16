Ashtabula County APL in desperate need of donations

ASHTABULA COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - The Ashtabula County Animal Protective League (APL) is asking the community for donations of canned dry and wet food for both puppies and adult dogs.

APL officials said they are in the process of taking in more than 40 dogs and desperately need the food.

Officials added Purina is their preferred brand for dry food, but any brand is fine for the wet food.

Soft treats, spray cheese, hot dogs and lunch meat are also welcome!

The APL is located at 5970 Green Rd. in Ashtabula.

