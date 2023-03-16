Browns DT Dalvin Tomlinson: ‘I think I’m a great run defender’

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Dalvin Tomlinson, the Browns new free agent pickup, said Thursday he takes pride in his run defense and it was a tough decision to leave Minnesota but Cleveland offered the best situation for him.

“As a defensive lineman, I feel like going into each season there is always a lot of pressure to stop the run because if you can’t stop the run, you will never get to pass rush,” Tomlinson said. “Just want to come in and help everybody across the whole front so we can be one unit up front to stop the run as much as possible.”

Tomlinson spoke on a media zoom call from Berea.

