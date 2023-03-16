2 Strong 4 Bullies
Car hits pole before crashing into Minerva house

Car hits pole before crashing into Minerva house
(Sandy Creek Joint Fire District - Minerva Fire Department)
By Rachel Vadaj
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 3:55 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MINERVA, Ohio (WOIO) - A car crashed into a pole before smashing into a house in Minerva, the Sandy Creek Joint Fire District confirmed.

The Minerva Fire Department said it was sent the crash on Union Avenue SE at 10:19 a.m. on March 15.

There was no other car involved in the crash, the fire district said.

The fire district confirmed no one was injured in the crash.

The cause of the crash and the extent of the damage to the house is unknown.

The Sandy Creek Joint Fire District shared these photos of the crash:

Car hits pole before crashing into Minerva house(Sandy Creek Joint Fire District - Minerva Fire Department)
